Gianforte to be sworn in on June 21

Greg Gianforte will be sworn-in as Montana’s next Congressman on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:30 AM MST in the House Chamber.

House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver the oath of office.

“I look forward to going to work and serving the people of Montana,” Gianforte said. “My top priority is making sure Montanans’ voices are heard and their interests are represented back in Washington D.C. My pledge to all Montanans is that I will protect our Montana way of life from federal overreach and bring accountability to Washington.”

The Montana Secretary of State issued the certificate of election earlier today.