Get health care without leaving your home!

On June 1st, Kalispell Regional Medical Center launched KRH Care Anywhere, a program that’s a part of their Telehealth program.

KRH Care Anywhere is a virtual program where patients have access to health care professionals twenty-four seven without leaving their homes. People can access specialists, doctors, and nurse practitioners online here twenty-four seven via their computer or phone app.

But Kip Smith Executive Director of Telehealth Services says if your medical condition is serious don’t wait, please go to the hospital.

Smith explains, “If someone is experiencing chest pain or serious medical condition. They should dial 911 and go to the emergency room. Don't wait for the virtual care to tell you, you need to go there."

Each visit has a flat fee of forty-five dollars and is a pay by appointment basis.

However, if the professional decides you are too sick for virtual care they will refer you to primary care and refund the forty-five dollars.