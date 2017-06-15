Busby man gets probation for fatal DUI crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Busby man gets probation for fatal DUI crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 20-year-old Montana man who told a judge he made "a dumb mistake" in driving drunk and getting into a crash that killed his 16-year-old cousin has been sentenced to five years on federal probation for involuntary manslaughter.
    
Prosecutors had recommended a 2 ½ year prison sentence for Torren Jon Russell of Busby for the May 2015 death of Paul Foote on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
    
Authorities say Russell, Foote and three others had been drinking and the others eventually allowed Russell to drive. The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2styCQU ) Russell acknowledged drinking about a dozen beers.
    
Assistant Federal Defender Gillian Gosch recommended probation Wednesday, saying Russell made a stupid decision, but that it wasn't normal conduct for him.
    
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters granted probation, saying Russell's conduct that night was an aberration.
    
___
    
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 11:53:53 AM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.