Police searching for robbery suspect

Bozeman Police Department were dispatched June 14 to the Days Inn located for a reported robbery.

A disabled man reported that he was walking his dog when an unknown male snuck up behind him, pressed a pointed object into his back and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied and the man ran northbound into the Grantree parking lot.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’9” tall and slender build wearing black pants, a black short sleeved t-shirt and a black ski mask.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about this crime please contact Detective Barge at 406-582-2956 or jbarge@bozeman.net