Kalispell Chamber of Commerce recognized as finalist in annual award

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives announced the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for the distinction of Chamber of the Year.



Chamber of the Year is the nation’s only award that recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities. The Kalispell Chamber was notified as eligible to receive the award in March 2017 based on its demonstrated organizational strength and localized impact on key community priorities such as education, transportation, business development, tourism, and quality of life.



“It’s a special honor to be recognized by the Chamber’s national trade association for the work our organization performs in this community,” said Joe Carbonari, chairman of the Kalispell Chamber’s Board of Directors.



Eligible chambers across the nation are assessed into one of four different categories based on performance areas such as net revenue, membership retention, and area population.



The Kalispell Chamber submitted an application that examined the organization’s strategic goals, sound financial practices, organizational structure, communication strategies, and community betterment projects. The application was scored by a panel of ACCE staff and volunteer chamber executives, which landed the Kalispell Chamber as one of three finalists in Category 2 sized chambers and one of just 15 chambers total who are selected as finalists. There are approximately 7,000 chambers of commerce across the country.



In addition, the Kalispell Chamber was also announced on Wednesday, June 14 as a Grand Award winner for ACCE’S Award in Communication Excellence.



The winners of Chamber of the Year and the overall winner for the Award in Communication Excellence will be announced at the ACCE National Convention on July 18 in Nashville, Tennessee.

