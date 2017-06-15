Billings to host first gay pride parade in 9 years

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Billings officials have announced the city will be hosting its first gay pride parade in nine years.



The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2sfxk9O ) the Big Sky Pride event will take begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the city's downtown.



Kev Hamm, president of Big Sky Pride, says the event has a budget of about $23,000 from donations.



Hamm promised that rally speakers, including a number of office-holders, will be both "short and sweet."



Supplemental events are going on between Thursday and Sunday.



