Billings to host first gay pride parade in 9 years

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Billings officials have announced the city will be hosting its first gay pride parade in nine years.
    
The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2sfxk9O ) the Big Sky Pride event will take begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the city's downtown.
    
Kev Hamm, president of Big Sky Pride, says the event has a budget of about $23,000 from donations.
    
Hamm promised that rally speakers, including a number of office-holders, will be both "short and sweet."
    
Supplemental events are going on between Thursday and Sunday.
    
6/15/2017 11:42:57 AM (GMT -6:00)

