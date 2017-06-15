Montana State denies violating student's rights

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher.



The lawsuit, filed in March, alleges the university violated the former student's rights to free speech and due process. He is seeking $225,000 in damages.



The former student said he discussed his objections to transgenderism with an instructor, who he says mistakenly thought he was threatening a transgender student in the class on human sexuality. The instructor told the transgender student about the conversation.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (bit.ly/2ssZSPs) the university denied a claim that investigators gave more credibility to the instructor. MSU also said the student hadn't exhausted his administrative remedies. His suspension was upheld by the Commissioner of Higher Education.



___



Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

6/15/2017 10:06:59 AM (GMT -6:00)