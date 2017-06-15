Montana State denies violating student's rights - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State denies violating student's rights

By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher.
    
The lawsuit, filed in March, alleges the university violated the former student's rights to free speech and due process. He is seeking $225,000 in damages.
    
The former student said he discussed his objections to transgenderism with an instructor, who he says mistakenly thought he was threatening a transgender student in the class on human sexuality. The instructor told the transgender student about the conversation.
    
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (bit.ly/2ssZSPs) the university denied a claim that investigators gave more credibility to the instructor. MSU also said the student hadn't exhausted his administrative remedies. His suspension was upheld by the Commissioner of Higher Education.
    
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 10:06:59 AM (GMT -6:00)

