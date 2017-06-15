Geyser burns North Carolina man from foot to abdomen

A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.

Yellowstone Public Affairs official Morgan Warthin says 21-year-old Gervais Dyaln Gatete was with seven other people when he fell into the hot spring north of Old Faithful Tuesday night.

The other people in Gatete's group were driving Gatete out of the area when they flagged down a park ranger for help.

Warthin says Gatete was flown to the Burn Center at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City. At last check, Gatete was stable, but in critical condition.

On Thursday morning Warthin said they did not yet have any new updates in the investigation, but they could have more later today.