Man allegedly beaten for being gay outside of the Missoula Club

The attorney for a man who says he was beaten last month for being gay is urging businesses to review their discrimination policies.

The move stems from an incident that allegedly happened last month at the Missoula Club where a gay man says a bouncer beat him up while yelling anti-gay comments.

The bouncer was charged with assault and the victim was hospitalized that night.

The attorney for the man who says he was beaten said he wants to prevent something like what happened to his client from happening to anyone else.

While the Missoula Club's owner and lawyer did not get back to us about this case, the plaintiff's version is brutal.

The incident happened weeks ago but the word spread fast and it seems everyone knows about it.

Reece Pierce, a gay man from Missoula said in his civil lawsuit that a bouncer with the Missoula Club dragged him to the street and slammed his face into the sidewalk.

Now his attorney said the real fight is for tolerance and equality.

Nate McConnell said, "One of the things were trying to do under the civil claim is to get the Mo Club and everyone else who is a public accommodation to have a very serious look at their non-discrimination policies so that anyone in Missoula is welcomed at any bar or restaurant and any business that is opened to the public."

State Representative, Bryce Bennett, said the state also needs to step up and take action by continuing to push for anti-discrimination legislation.

Bryce Bennett said, "First off my heart goes out to this guy who was just trying to go out and have a fun time with friends and was brutally attacked in one of the bars we consider a staple here in Missoula."

McConnell said this is one of the first cases that the 2010 Missoula ordinance designed to protect people from discrimination based on their sexuality will be used in a claim and they are looking forward to plowing new ground.

Nate McConnell said, "What we are trying to do in this claim is to say that the hate does not live in Missoula and this community just won't tolerate it."

Pierce, the victim said he is still not back to work and is slowly recovering.

Again, the Mo Club's owner or attorney did not get back to us about this story.