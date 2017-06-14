Potential budget cuts could impact Montana national parks, forests

Senator Jon Tester voiced his concerns over President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, saying the budget would badly hurt Montana’s outdoor economy.

Billions of dollars of federal funding to agencies like the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency are on the chopping block, as well as several programs that serve Montana public lands and national parks.

"The president's budget would have deep cuts to our national parks, forest service maintenance, Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” Tester said in a press call Wednesday.

Tester’s campaign breaks down the cuts to these numbers:

$2 million cut to Yellowstone National Park.

$800,000 cut to Glacier National Park.

$65 million from trail maintenance on National Forests.

$100 million for road maintenance on National Forests.

“The president's budget would hurt Montana's economy by making our public lands less accessible and less desirable to tourists, and in the end could cost Montana thousands of jobs."