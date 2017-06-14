Potential budget cuts could impact Montana national parks, forests

Senator Jon Tester voiced his concerns over President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, saying the budget would badly hurt Montana’s outdoor economy.
Billions of dollars of federal funding to agencies like the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency are on the chopping block, as well as several programs that serve Montana public lands and national parks.
"The president's budget would have deep cuts to our national parks, forest service maintenance, Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” Tester said in a press call Wednesday.
Tester’s campaign breaks down the cuts to these numbers:
$2 million cut to Yellowstone National Park.
$800,000 cut to Glacier National Park.
$65 million from trail maintenance on National Forests.
$100 million for road maintenance on National Forests.
“The president's budget would hurt Montana's economy by making our public lands less accessible and less desirable to tourists, and in the end could cost Montana thousands of jobs."
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear. One service dog owner knows this all too well.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman Greg Gianforte after he was given 6 months of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a fine for assaulting a reporter.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
