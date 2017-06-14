Without donations this will be Bozeman's last 4th of July fireworks show

Any Fourth of July would not be complete without a celebration and a fireworks show, but for Bozeman this may be the last showcase of the year due to rising costs.

With music and a little red, white and boom, Bozeman residents have been enjoying the Festival of the Fourth for more than 20 years.

"Doing the fireworks is incredible, it’s amazing how much time and effort it takes,” said Whitney Miller.

Whitney Miller with the Gallatin Empire Lions Club says the festivities are only possible with donations.

"This is completely funded by the Gallatin Empire Lions Club and the Bozeman Symphony we do not have any support from the city or county no other support other than from community business members and the residents."

Next year the event might not happen, because donations aren’t rolling in fast enough.

"The fireworks cost us alone about 25,000 and that's just for that portion of the show to see also has their causes well the overall project is between 65 and 70,000."

"For eleven years, we go every year my son," said Schaefer. "I think it would be very disaapointing if we didn't have fireworks."

Businesses and residents like Val Schaefer with Matress King would hate to see the show go.

That's why Schaefer and other Bozeman business owners are coming together to accept donations in hopes of saving the beloved family tradition.

"I feel like we need to give back to the community as much as we can and we do as much as we can to give back to community," said Scheafer.

Millers biggest fear is having to lose the show.

"To stand in front the community and put out a letter letting them know that it won't happen again without funding it's going to be heartbreaking and It'll be sad to see it go," said Miller.

If you want to help, you can drop off those donations at our station in Bozeman, Mattress King, all three Town and Country stores and the Gallatin Empire Lions Club.