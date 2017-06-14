Granite County continues removing flood water

Crews are still removing floodwater in places like Phillipsburg from Tuesday's massive rainstorm.

On Tuesday morning Granite County issued a voluntary evacuation for areas around Phillipsburg. Five people left their homes.

"Half a dozen creeks have got out of their banks one way or another. So our road crews have been out working long hours to try to restore the access in service," said Granite County Safety Coordinator Rick Day.

Phillipsburg resident Frank Haackie fled his home during the storm to one of his nearby cabins. He came back to find his basement flooded and a couple of his cars almost fully submerged. But his cat did come back to him Wednesday morning.

"I don't see how it survived but today it showed up there. It usually stays under the shed the whole time, that's not the place to be now."

Crews are continuing to control flood waters. Day says conditions could have been much worse if crews didn't respond quickly.