Montana woman sentenced to prison for health care fraud

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments.



U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon on Tuesday sentenced Elizabeth Jones Powell of East Helena for health care fraud and tax evasion.



Powell performed office duties for her father's physical therapy practice. Prosecutors say from 2009 to 2013 Powell made $290,000 in false Medicaid claims on behalf of herself and her family members and filed false insurance claims naming other patients.



Court records say Powell and her family also received treatment and medications that caused another $44,000 in losses to Medicaid.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2017 10:35:27 AM (GMT -6:00)