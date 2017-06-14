Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park.
    
The National Park Service states Glacier is on track to compete with last year's annual visitation record of 2.94 million people. May 2016 had roughly 6,600 more visitors than this year.
    
The Going-to-the-Sun Road is a prime driver of visitation, and access continues to expand following its seasonal closure. The road is almost fully cleared. Last year, the park service opened the full 50 miles (80 kilometers) of road on June 16.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

