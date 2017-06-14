Montana delegation thanks Capitol police for action in early morning shooting

A Virginia shooting that left five wounded this morning, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, rattles Montana’s Congressional delegation but has them sending praise to Capitol police.

Both of Montana’s Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, were in Washington D.C. at the time of the shooting.

“The news we received this morning, is something you never, ever want to hear,” Sen. Daines said this morning from his office in Washington. “I'm grateful for the first responders, the Capitol police who took out the gunman, and how they protect us here in Washington every day.”

House votes and events were cancelled this morning in the wake of the shooting, but business in the Senate continued.

Sen. Tester also thanked Capitol police and first responders and added, “Senseless violence like this reminds us that when tragedy strikes, we're Americans first.”

CNN reports Rep, Scalise, the third highest-ranking House Republican leadership was shot as he stood at second base during a practice for the GOP Congressional baseball team. Congressional staffer, Zach Barth, and Tyson Foods lobbyist, Matt Mika, were also shot and injured. Two Capitol police officers, Krystal Griner and David Bailey, were injured as well.

Capitol Police shot and killed the apparent shooter identified by President Donald Trump as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Newly-elected Representative Greg Gianforte released a statement today applauding the quick actions of the Capitol police.

“My heart broke this morning with news of the shooting in Washington D.C. …I commend the heroic acts of bravery we saw today from the Capitol Police.”

At the time of this article, CNN reports Rep. Scalise is in stable condition and undergoing surgery.