Montana law makers react to shooting at GOP baseball practice

Officials are hoping the project will be completed by August of 2018.
Officials are hoping the project will be completed by August of 2018.
Firefighters work around the clock to keep you and your family safe. Training is just part of the long day’s work.
Firefighters work around the clock to keep you and your family safe. Training is just part of the long day’s work.
Before the bypass opened in October of 2016, rumors swirled that the bypass could take business away from downtown Kalispell.
Before the bypass opened in October of 2016, rumors swirled that the bypass could take business away from downtown Kalispell.
Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West.
Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West.
A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.
A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.
Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear. One service dog owner knows this all too well.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear. One service dog owner knows this all too well.
Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman Greg Gianforte after he was given 6 months of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a fine for assaulting a reporter.
Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman Greg Gianforte after he was given 6 months of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a fine for assaulting a reporter.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.