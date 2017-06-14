Montana law makers react to shooting at GOP baseball practice - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana law makers react to shooting at GOP baseball practice

Posted: Updated:

Montana delegates join a shocked nation following the shooting at the Congressional baseball game practice.  Multiple people were injured in the shooting including Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA), who sustained a serious gunshot wound.

Scalise is expected to recover.

Early this morning Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) tweeted that he was praying for Scalise, police and staff.

Just an hour later Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) sent out a tweet offering his thoughts to the victims of the shooting and commending the actions of Capitol Police

Capitol Police shot the assailant during the attack, according to AP News. A few hours later President Donald Trump announced that the suspect died from his injuries.

Shortly after this update, Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte joined his colleagues in offer prayers to the victims.

“My heart broke this morning with news of the shooting in Washington D.C. Susan and I are praying for Majority Whip Steve Scalise, members of Congress, their staff, Capitol Police, and first responders. I commend the heroic acts of bravery we saw today from the Capitol Police.” he said.

The shooter has been identified as James. T. Hodgkinson.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.