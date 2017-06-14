'You don't understand what you took from us' Family loses everything in storage theft

A family lost all of their belongings, which were stolen from their storage unit during a move to Missoula.

Police tell us it's a crime that happens more often than you'd think.

The woman who would like to remain unnamed says, "We opened the door and immediately realized everything had been taken."

This woman and her family just moved to Missoula.

They lost all of their living and bedroom furniture.

She says, "You don't understand what you took from us. My husband and I worked so hard to buy the things that you stole from us."

Det. Sgt.Travis Welsh, Missoula Police Department, says "It is fairly common."

Missoula Police Department Thomas Welsh does say that this family is not alone.

But you can minimize the chances of getting your storage lock ripped off by getting a padlock with a sleeve on it and you can make sure the facility has surveillance cameras. But he says that you can never be 100% secure.

Det. Sgt. Travis Welsh, Missoula Police Department, says "They are able to go through walls because there is a gap between the wall and the ceiling. Those type of things."

Not much consolation for this woman and her family who now have to start over.

The woman says, "We’re not wealthy. We both work hard. And it took us years to buy what you stole from us and what you stole from our kids."

If you have any more information on this incident please contact the Missoula Police Department (406-258-3452).

If you would like to help out this family please visit their gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/PoeFamilyRobberyHeartbreak