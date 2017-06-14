Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to ser - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

Posted: Updated:
PHILIPSBURG -

A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear.

One service dog owners knows this all too well.

With his wagging tail and wet kisses you may just see a pet, but service dog Griz is much more to his owner David Riggs .

"Everybody loves Griz,” said David Riggs, service dog owner.

David trains service dogs for veterans and autistic children. He knows first hand the benefits.

"In 1984, I experienced a spinal injury due to a gunshot wound and I was shot point blank with a 38 calibrator,” said Riggs. “I was immediately paralyzed. It was then I had to look at a new life."

Griz helps him overcome the physical and mental injuries created by that shooting.

"He helps me with post-traumatic stress,” said Riggs, “He helps with my mobility issues, helps me if I fall and picks up objects comes in handy when I have surgery."

But not everyone is as welcoming to service animals. 

"There's a lot of confusion when it comes down to what are the rights,” said Riggs.

In the U.S., service animals are defined as “dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.” 

Landowners and business owners cannot say “no” to a service dog. They can only ask two questions: is your dog a service dog for a disability? And what task does this dog do for you?

Handler rights:

Depending on the type of Service Dog, the dog may have anywhere from three to a dozen different tasks or even more. Some examples of Service Dog tasks include: retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors, turning lights on and off, pulling a wheelchair up a slope, waking someone with PTSD from a nightmare, licking a seizing person to help end the seizure via tactile stimulation, burrowing under the legs of a person with POTS to help raise their blood pressure, alerting a diabetic to dangerous shifts in blood sugar and bracing an unsteady or unbalanced handler.

The federal law says questions about a person's disability are off limits and a dog owner is not required to show a special identification card, or training documentation for the dog. And, the dog is not required to perform a task.

Of course that leads some to stretch the rules.

"Unfortunately there are people out there that are taking advantage of this including people going online and buying a vest and IDs to travel there dogs on the airplane,” said Riggs. “Well yeah they're misrepresenting a service dog, but in my mind it's worse that they're misrepresenting a person with a disability and it makes our lives very difficult." 

So far Washington state and 18 other states have misdemeanor penalties for individuals who falsely claim a pet as a service dog. 

However, Montana does not have fraudulent representation of service animal laws yet.

Here is a list of states that have laws on fraudulent service dogs.

Business Owner Rights: 

According to the ADA National Network, the Air Carrier Access Act requires airlines to allow service animals and emotional support animals to accompany their handlers in the cabin of the aircraft.

Some airlines are asking for proof or documentation that the animal is a "true" service animal. In that case you’d have to show a prescription or note from a trainer.

But landlords have rights too. A service dog can be removed from a rental or a business if the dog is “out of control” or is causing damage to the property. 

Riggs says it’s not likely that a true service dog  like Griz will need to be removed.

“Because they’re not pets they’re service dogs,” said Riggs. “We look at them almost like medical devices. I hate to say it like a wheel chair but you know they help us that much.”

Types of Guide Animals:

There are different types of service animals.

Guide dogs or seeing eye dogs are trained to lead a blind person.

Hearing dogs are trained to help someone with hearing loss. The dog may alert to an alarm or other sounds.

Sensory dogs are trained to identify an oncoming seizure, asthma attack or hypoglycemia and alert the person, sometimes getting them to lie down or finding help.

Psychiatric service dogs are trained to notice the signs that a person is having a psychiatric episode, such as disorientation from PTSD, a panic attack or a hallucination. The dog may calm a person by lying on them or licking the face or help a person with PTSD feel safer by standing between them and another person. A dog could also be trained to interrupt an autistic person's repetitive motions.

Mobility dogs are trained to help a person with mobility problems. They may help a person get around, pull a wheelchair, or pick things up. Disabilities may include an injury, multiple sclerosis, arthritis or ataxium - a loss of muscle coordination.

A Service Dog is a Service Dog regardless of what they are or are not wearing, and their handlers possess the exact same access rights with or without their dog in gear. Vests, harnesses and jackets are very commonly seen on working Service Dog teams, but by law, the dog isn’t required to wear anything in order to work in public.

Emotional Support Dogs:

There is a difference between service dogs and emotional support dogs.

“Emotional support dogs do not do a task for the owner they are there just to comfort,” said Riggs. 

Emotional support animals or comfort animals are not recognized as service animals under ADA guidelines because they are not limited to working with people with disabilities and, therefore, are not covered by federal laws protecting the use of service animals. 

Federal regulations allow an emotional support animal, whether it be a dog, a cat, a pot-bellied pig or even a miniature horse in one case, to travel on airplanes in the cabin with the owner, outside of a carrier, and for free if the owner has proper documentation, which means a letter from a doctor or other mental health professional. The animal must be well-behaved and there must be adequate space onboard. The airlines are allowed to ask people traveling with emotional support animals for that documentation, but they are not required to.

Emotional support dogs do not have the same access to public places that service dogs do. With a doctor’s note explaining the need for the emotional support animal, they can accompany their owners on airplanes and into housing that is usually pet-restricted. 

Many certificates you can buy online for Emotional Support Animals are not true forms of certification, but that doesn't stop pets from being posed as Emotional Support Animals. 


David Riggs with K9 Care Montana says these instances cause problems for both Emotional Support Animals and Service Dogs. Riggs says that's why it's important to be informed on dog rights.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
    Taco Bell, FacebookTaco Bell, Facebook
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...

  • Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
    Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...

  • Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:08:11 GMT

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.