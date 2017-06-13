Granite County residents advised to evacuate due to flooding

The Granite County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday began to issue voluntary evacuations to people living near specific flood zones.

In fact, it was "all hands on deck" as water from Fred Burr Creek in Philipsburg rushed over the river banks and into the nearby Parkersville subdivision.

A dispatcher with the Granite County Sheriff's Office says that at one point, the water almost reached the window sills of some homes.

But local, county, and state officers, as well as fire crews all jumped in to sandbag the banks of the creek, divert the water and pump any excess away from homes.

Right now, no evacuations are in place for people living in the Parkersville subdivision. Although, sheriff's deputies are keeping a close eye on the flooded Fred Burr Creek.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for nearby areas.

That means that you must be ready to "pack up and go" if the flooding worsens.

Those areas include:

Rumsey Road

Summer Gulch Road

Shed Horn Lane

Sky View Lane

Bumpy Lane

Moose Horn Lane

Backcountry roads including the Skalkaho Highway at mile marker 34 and Princeton Road are closed due to flooding.

And the dispatcher says that may change as it continues to rain.

Forecasts are showing another round of rain showers is making its way from Butte to Philipsburg and Drummond.

In the mean time, if you need sandbags, they are available at the Granite County Road Department in Philipsburg and Hall free of charge.