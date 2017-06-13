Budget cuts could effect Montana's outdoor economy

350 million dollars could be cut from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Something that concerns Senator Jon Tester.
Cuts that would impact Montana are the 800-thousand dollar cut to Glacier National Park, 65 million dollar cut from trail maintenance on National Forests, 100 million dollar cuts to road maintenance on National Forests and a two million dollar cut to Yellowstone National Park.
Senator Tester says he is extremely concerned about the Yellowstone cut because of the impact the national park has on businesses in Bozeman, Livingston and Gardiner.
"Whether you're talking about park lands, forest service lands, BLM lands we need to make sure to make the investment. If we're going to be able to get the dividend from that investment on our public lands the President's budget doesn't do that," stated Tester.
Montana's outdoor economy supports more than 64-thousand jobs.
Also interesting to note, the LWCF is not funded by taxpayers, it's funded from offshore oil and gas development.
Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
Taco Bell, Facebook
Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...
A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...
Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence. Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence. Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page