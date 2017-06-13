Anthem singing with the Missoula Osprey

It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test.
Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory.
Today marked the 43rd Annual Governor's Cup with athletes of all ages competing in five different races.
Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules.
Centene Stadium hosted the third annual Legends of the Falls Thursday night. Fans had a chance to line up and meet their favorite wrestlers along with receiving autographs.
Officials are hoping the project will be completed by August of 2018.
Firefighters work around the clock to keep you and your family safe. Training is just part of the long day’s work.
Before the bypass opened in October of 2016, rumors swirled that the bypass could take business away from downtown Kalispell.
Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West.
A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.
The naming rights partnership between Safeco Insurance and the Seattle Mariners will be coming to an end after the conclusion of the 2018 MLB season, the parties announced on Tuesday.
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on Wednesday
In what the World IRONMAN Corporation is calling a "sunset" year, 2017 will officially be the final IRON 140.6 Coeur d'Alene. That announcement was made by the WIC in response to recent rumors and speculation that the full IRONMAN was in jeopardy in North Idaho.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.
ST. PETERSBURG -- Tommy John surgery is in the rearview mirror for Drew Rasmussen, and the Rays see a lot of potential for the Oregon State right-hander. The Rays opened Competitive Balance Round A of Monday's MLB Draft by selecting Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall pick.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.
SEATTLE -- Evan White, a 21-year-old first baseman from the University of Kentucky, was the Mariners' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in Monday's MLB Draft. White, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is a right-handed hitter who put up a .373/.453/637 line with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 games this past season for Kentucky.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
