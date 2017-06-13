Anthem singing with the Missoula Osprey - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Anthem singing with the Missoula Osprey

Posted: Updated:

It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event.

But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test. Meet Aaron Madero, your anthem judge of today’s proceedings. 

“Once you are out there and the flag is up there and the people are standing up and all the attention is on you, I think that can send the weak away. but I think that the strong will survive and do a great job.” Madero says with a laugh.

Recording artists over the years have said that the song is one of the most difficult to sing live, requiring a huge vocal range. And the words can sometimes get tricky too.

“I’ve been singing this song pretty much my whole life, and sometimes, I think to myself, wait, did I just say that right?” Rush Moyer says with a laugh.

“I sing my best when I am in my car, and I am driving down the road, so I try and put myself in that position” says Amy Conner, a Missoula resident.

But the meaning behind the sing, and the country that it represents, is the most important thing to the singers.

“It should be respect and it should be felt. And as long as you are portraying that to the crowd that you are singing it too, then that makes a good one.” Conner says.  

And once that last note is hit, everything comes into perspective. 

“You’re so worried about not doing it right, and then you hit that last note, and everyone is cheering and screaming, and it’s just the best moment in the world in my opinion.” says Aspen Dawson. 

The Osprey are still accepting singers for their upcoming season, so if you would like to audition for the team, you can visit their website and contact Aaron Madero, and meet with him at the ballpark in downtown Missoula. 

Aaron's contact info: 406-543-3300 or at amadero@missoulaosprey.com.

  • Pro SportsMore>>

  • Anthem singing with the Missoula Osprey

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:35:33 GMT

    It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test. 

    It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test. 

  • Zadick Brothers Host Wrestling Camp in Great Falls

    Zadick Brothers Host Wrestling Camp in Great Falls

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:53:07 GMT

    Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory.

    Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory.

  • 43rd Annual Governor's Cup

    43rd Annual Governor's Cup

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:30:42 GMT

    Today marked the 43rd Annual Governor's Cup with athletes of all ages competing in five different races. 

    Today marked the 43rd Annual Governor's Cup with athletes of all ages competing in five different races. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Relive 10 of the greatest moments in Safeco Field's history

    Relive 10 of the greatest moments in Safeco Field's history

    Courtesy: Cacophony / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0Courtesy: Cacophony / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

    The naming rights partnership between Safeco Insurance and the Seattle Mariners will be coming to an end after the conclusion of the 2018 MLB season, the parties announced on Tuesday.

    The naming rights partnership between Safeco Insurance and the Seattle Mariners will be coming to an end after the conclusion of the 2018 MLB season, the parties announced on Tuesday.

  • Anthem singing with the Missoula Osprey

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:35:33 GMT

    It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test. 

    It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test. 

  • Mariners select Gonzaga pitcher Wyatt Mills in 3rd round of MLB Draft

    Mariners select Gonzaga pitcher Wyatt Mills in 3rd round of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Seattle MarinersCourtesy: Seattle Mariners

    SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on Wednesday

    SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on Wednesday

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
    Taco Bell, FacebookTaco Bell, Facebook
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...

  • Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
    Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...

  • Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:08:11 GMT

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.