Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elec - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Legal experts weigh in on the sentencing of Montana’s newly-elected congressman Greg Gianforte after he was given 6 months of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a fine for assaulting a reporter.

But would this have been the same sentence for anyone else? Legal experts say yes.

"There really was nothing unusual about the case on one hand a typical defendant for an assault charge with no criminal history it's going to probably get very similar," Andrew King-Ries, UM Law School associate dean.

Andrew King-Ries, UM School of Law associate deans says Judge Rick West had a big decision with national attention.

"If you hammer Mr. Gianforte or are you in a way that you normally wouldn't handle defendants it seems like you're being unruly or harsh on him and probably unfair, whereas on the other side people are concerned that he's getting some kind of special treatment," said King-Ries.

King-Ries says this is pretty typical move for Judge West.

"For Judge West you would find his typical pattern for first-time offenders with no criminal history would be to give them the opportunity to end up with a clean record to show the court that this is a one time mistake," said King-Ries.

Normally for a case like this King-Ries says there isn't any jail time.

"Legislature has expressed and desire that we don't have as many misdemeanor offenses or offenders in car serrated it's expensive and they've expressed a desire to have more people in that situation doing community service"

Gianforte in the end received a deferred sentence which means if Gianforte completes his conditions in six months he's able to come back petition and withdraw his guilty plea and have it dismissed.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
    Taco Bell, FacebookTaco Bell, Facebook
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...

  • Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
    Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...

  • Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Eight things Gianforte might not be able to do after pleading guilty

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:08:11 GMT

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

    Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.