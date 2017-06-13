Residents in Granite County advised to evacuate due to flooding - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Residents in Granite County advised to evacuate due to flooding

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- The Granite County Sheriff’s Office is issuing evacuation advisories for residents living in the Summer Gulch area.

Residents are not being told that the evacuations are mandatory but they are being *advised that they should pack up and go.

These roads are closed currently due to heavy rainfall and water on the roads.

Road closures include....

Rumsey Road

Loose Horn lane

Bumpy Lane

Skyview Lane

Shed horn Lane

Summer Gulch

The road above the Princeton Bridge

The back road to Discovery Ski Area

There are flooding watches and evacuations possible on Black Pine and Maxville 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
    Taco Bell, FacebookTaco Bell, Facebook
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...

  • Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
    Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...
    A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.   "This ...

  • Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

  • Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
    With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.  Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Severe weather threatens flash floods

    Severe weather threatens flash floods

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:03:06 GMT

    Certain regions of Southwestern and West Central Montana may see dangerous weather conditions

    Certain regions of Southwestern and West Central Montana may see dangerous weather conditions

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.