Heavy rain and water closes Bitterroot road

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- Montana Highway 38 is closed until further notice due to heavy rain and water on the roadway.

The highway is located about two hours south of Missoula in the Bitterroot Valley.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the road is closed at mile post 15.

MDT is reporting water on the roadways and soft roadway shoulders.

The road was closed Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m

