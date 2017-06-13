Shakespeare in the Parks starts Wednesday in Bozeman

Grab your blanket and get ready for an evening of the Bard: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is kicking off another season of free, live performances starting with Macbeth tomorrow evening at the MSU Grove in Bozeman.
Now in its 45th year, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will visit more than 60 towns across the state, making it the only the Shakespeare company in the country to reach as extensively into rural communities.
This year, the company will put on 75 performances of two Shakespearean classics: Macbeth and You Never Can Tell.
Shows in Bozeman run June 14-24, all starting at 8 p.m. at the MSU Grove.
After Bozeman the company is headed east across Montana and will circle back to western Montana in August.
To see when Shakespeare in the Parks is headed to your town, visit http://www.shakespeareintheparks.org/schedule.php
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
Now that Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to assaulting Ben Jacobs.
