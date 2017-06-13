Polson Fire wants to build 'state of the art' training facility

Firefighters work around the clock to keep you and your family safe.

Training is just part of the long day’s work.

At the Polson Fire Department, their goal is to be able to have their volunteer fire fighters get certified for Firefighter 1 certification.

In order to do that the fire fighters need to use a special training facility.

The only problem is the nearest certification center is in Great Falls.

Chief Cottle tells us, “One difficulty we have with getting volunteers through that kind of training is the commitment to sending them to Great Falls for a week. They have jobs, they have families."

There is a solution, but the Polson Fire Department needs your help. The department has proposed a new state of the art training facility in Polson. Once built it will be the only fire training facility in Lake County. With prop roofs and walls for firefighters, this new facility will simulate real life rescue missions.

Firefighter Blake Holman tells us this not just benefit the Polson Fire Department, but the surrounding counties as well, making it easier for different counties to work together.

Holman explains, “Each department trains differently obviously, because you different people different members so this will enable all of us to get together and train and be on the same page."

Captain Pete Bishop tells us right now his men have to wait until an abandoned structure becomes available, which makes scheduling extremely difficult.

Captain Bishop says, “We'd have to change all of our training to when the facilities were available. Or we would use trailers from the fire training school."

Walmart has offered grants up to $20,000, but Chief Cottle tells us the department needs to reach $40,000-$50,000.

If you are interested in helping out the department please call Chief Cottle at 406-883-8220.