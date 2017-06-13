Heavy rainfall continues in Western Montana

MISSOULA- The National Weather Service in Missoula is forecasting moderate to heavy rain will continue to drop along Interstate 90 between Missoula and Deerlodge Tuesday.

So drivers as you make you way along wet roads and highways watch for reduced visibility and chances for hydroplaning.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will also persist through Tuesday night.

Some flooding is possible on rivers and streams later

Also happening in Western Montana, heavy to moderate rainfall will increase in Glacier National Park according to the National Weather Service out of Missoula.

Tuesday the NWS took to their Twitter account to tell followers to “watch for quick rises in creeks & rock slides”

Also on Tuesday, NWS measured 0.26in of rain for the day here at the Missoula airport.

Weather officials say to expect steady rain to continue overnight with period of moderate at times