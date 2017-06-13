Missoula woman celebrates 100th birthday

Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.

A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...