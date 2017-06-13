Kalispell water and sewer construction will impact drivers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell water and sewer construction will impact drivers

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

KALISPELL-Kalispell drivers beware; construction is happening on south Meridian road this week.

Those with the city of Kalispell say storm sewer improvement work is set to commence on south Meridian road between 2nd & 4th Street West.

You will start to see this happen on Wednesday June 14th as long as the weather cooperates.

Work will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and continue to 5:00 p.m

Motorists should expect road closure with detours, local access will be provided. Traffic devices will be in place to direct traffic.

Those with the city of Kalispell-says they want to ‘thank’ drivers for their understanding and patience while construction work is needed for the sewer repairs. 

Please contact the Public Works Department at 758-7720 with questions or concerns. 

