Do you know how to be 'bear aware'? Tips for Montana campers

You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
Certain regions of Southwestern and West Central Montana may see dangerous weather conditions
Certain regions of Southwestern and West Central Montana may see dangerous weather conditions
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.
DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.