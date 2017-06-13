Do you know how to be 'bear aware'? Tips for Montana campers

DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.

As more and more people are living and recreating in bear habitat and allowing bears to gain access to human food, there will be a higher rate of unwanted bear encounters.

To store attractants away from bears:

1) put in a hard-sided vehicles with windows and doors shut and locked;

2) store in a certified bear-resistant container;

3) hang in a tree 10 feet above the ground and four feet from supporting structures. Remember, regular coolers are not bear-resistant.

Attractants include food, refuse, sealed cans and bottles, alcoholic beverages, hygiene products, pet food, fish parts, and chainsaw bar oil.

Once bears are food conditioned they are often removed from the ecosystem due to negative human-bear interactions (human safety).

The only way to prevent this is to keep all attractive items with a smell away from the reach of bears.

When hiking in the woods, your best defense is bear spray. Give a charging bear a two second burst when it is 40 feet away to create a cloud of spray between you and the bear.

If the bear penetrates the cloud and continues coming towards you, spray the bear again. Be prepared to play dead if attacked by a grizzly bear.





