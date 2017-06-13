Gallatin County on track to see high river levels

BOZEMAN- Those with Gallatin County Emergency Services are sending out a warning to Gallatin residents as they watch water levels rise. The areas of most concern, according to Patrick Lonergan with Gallatin County Emergency Management say the Jefferson River around Three Forks and Willow Creek is forecast to approach Moderate Flood Stage Friday morning.

According to a release issued by Gallatin County -the current forecast is for the Jefferson River to crest at 8.4 feet around 7:00 am and historically the community has seen roads and homes affected at a height of 8.5′.

People in the area around the Jefferson River are encouraged to closely monitor the river and use caution if they encounter flood waters.

“Once flooding has occurred, the damage is done and it is often too late to protect your property. So develop a plan on how you will protect your property and don’t be afraid to implement it,” said Lonergan.

Property owners who feel their property could be affected from flooding should develop a plan now on how they will protect their property if they are affected by flooding. The highest water level will likely mostly during the night, so don’t be caught off guard.