Gallatin County on track to see high river levels

BOZEMAN- Those with Gallatin County Emergency Services are sending out a warning to Gallatin residents as they watch water levels rise. The areas of most concern, according to Patrick Lonergan with Gallatin County Emergency Management say the Jefferson River around Three Forks and Willow Creek is forecast to approach Moderate Flood Stage Friday morning.
According to a release issued by Gallatin County -the current forecast is for the Jefferson River to crest at 8.4 feet around 7:00 am and historically the community has seen roads and homes affected at a height of 8.5′.
People in the area around the Jefferson River are encouraged to closely monitor the river and use caution if they encounter flood waters.
“Once flooding has occurred, the damage is done and it is often too late to protect your property. So develop a plan on how you will protect your property and don’t be afraid to implement it,” said Lonergan.
Property owners who feel their property could be affected from flooding should develop a plan now on how they will protect their property if they are affected by flooding. The highest water level will likely mostly during the night, so don’t be caught off guard.
Monday, June 12 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:10:46 GMT
Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.
A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...
A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper. Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often. But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her. She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment. All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana. She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it. "This ...
Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
Taco Bell, Facebook
Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:39:12 GMT
With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence. Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte. During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence. Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified. One viewer ...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:05:49 GMT
DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.
DILLON- Grizzly and black bears will be catching up on feeding through late fall, so the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is cautioning folks as they recreate this year, to be bear aware. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge has a food storage ordinance requiring proper storage of all attractants.