Montanans have mixed feelings on Gianforte's sentence in court

With this case gaining national attention and social media buzz, ABC FOX Montana went out in Bozeman to see how people feel about judge Rick West’s decision for Greg Gianforte.

During and after Greg Gianforte's sentencing today we heard from a lot of viewers their opinions on Facebook as well Twitter and there's a lot of mixed emotions on both sides on Gianforte's sentence.

Some said Justice of the Peace, Rick West's sentence for Gianforte is justified.

One viewer said “I must admit I've been charged with and plead guilty to misdemeanor assault twice and I never did jail time either.”

And another said “You act like he did it purposely he admitted he was wrong and apologized give it a rest.”

While others on Facebook were not satisfied with the sentencing.

One saying “Slap in the wrist for the rich guy any normal citizen would get a few days in the slammer.“

Another said “Paid for and paid off by Greg Gianforte.

With the numerous comments coming in ABC FOX Montana wanted to hear what people had to say in downtown Bozeman. The results were all in favor of the sentencing.

One woman said, ” That certainly isn't up to me, but I don't know it's too confusing to even know. The guy absolutely needs help with his anger problems but I guess I'm okay with the sentencing."

Another man said, ”I think I would be treated as similar sentence so I think that you shouldn't be treated more harshly or more lenient than anyone else and I feel like that's what he got."

Gianforte after his sentencing says he hopes to get this behind him and for his work to begin in Washington DC.

“This was not a proud moment, but I'm ready to move on,” said Greg Gianforte. “It’s extremely important, we have a lot of work to do in Washington. I'm reaching out to associations across the state and starting to make plans in the next couple days. I’m excited to get to work."

The next question is will this national attention follow Gianforte to Washington DC? Only time will tell.

Now that the court sentencing is over, the congressman-elect is expected to be sworn in when the U.S. House receives the election certification from the Montana secretary of state's office. That’s expected to happen around June 15th.