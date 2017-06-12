Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Girl receives camper from Make-A-Wish

Piper Heinz poses in front of her new camper.

A little girl's dream came true in the form of a new camper.

Piper Heinz, 6, lives with Cystic fibrosis, which keeps her at home often.  But she enjoys the outdoors too much to let that stop her.  She got a new camper which not only lets her camp, but also gives her a clean place to stay when she travels for treatment.

All this was possible through the work of Make-A-Wish Montana.  She already wants to travel to Oregon and see the coast in it.  

"This is the best day of my life," said Heinz while looking inside her new camper.

She said she wants to use instances like this to bring more awareness to the disease and help more kids like herself. 

