Severe weather threatens flash floods

Western Montana is gearing up for another spring storm that may cause flash floods.

There are flashflood warnings in Southwestern and West Central Montana.

The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting heavy rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of hail in Missoula.

Flash floods are not expected to be in Missoula.

However, this type of weather may be seen in other parts of the state such as in Bozeman, Billings, and Butte.

Meteorologist Genki Kino, a river surfing enthusiast himself, says there are flood concerns for both homeowners and people looking to do recreational activities along rivers.

He tells us, "The flood concern is mainly for small streams and creeks. The rivers are going to rise but our main concern over the next 24 hours will be small streams and creeks with the water overflowing and you know we can see small debris flowing that could clog up some coverts that could cause flooding issues so that will be our main concern over the next 24 hours."

Kino says these warnings are expected to last for the next 24 hours.

Please visit the following links to keep an eye out for the weather and warnings from the National Service Weather across Montana.

Link for National:

http://www.weather.gov/

Link for Missoula: http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?textField1=46.872&textField2=-113.993#.WT9EKuvytt8

Link for Billings:

http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?CityName=Billings&state=MT&site=BYZ&textField1=45.7833&textField2=-108.5&e=0#.WT9EjOvytt8

Link for Butte:

http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=46.0038232&lon=-112.53477759999998#.WT9EqOvytt8

Link for Bozeman:

http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=45.6834599&lon=-111.050499#.WT9E2Ovytt8