Severe weather threatens flash floods

Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please!
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman shopping at a used bookstore found a mystery she wasn't bargaining for tucked inside one book's pages. During a shopping trip to one Coeur d'Alene used bookstore Naidene Boer saw something that caught her eye. It was a silver hardback book about the history of Harley Davidson motorcycles.
