Gianforte gets no jail-time for assault

Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte will serve no jail time for last month's assault on a reporter.

Gianforte today pleaded guilty in Gallatin County Justice Court in Bozeman,

Gianforte first wanted to make a statement to reporter following the sentencing.  He said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

We wanted to know whether he thought his sentence was just.

His answer, evasive, much like many people thought his testimony was today in court.

"How do you plead?" asks Judge Rick West.

"Guilty," says Gianforte.

After pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault, the judge asked Gianforte to testify as to exactly what happened the night before the special election.  But it took the judge's pointed questioning to drag-out the admission.

Gianforte: "I grabbed for his wrist."

Judge: "And that injured him?"

Gianforte: "A scuffle ensued and he was injured."

Judge: "And you provoked the altercation that ensued -- using your words?"

Gianforte: "Yes."

Judge: "And did you cause bodily injury?"

Gianforte: "I understand bodily injury resulted."

Judge: "That wasn't my question.  Did you cause bodily injury?"

Gianforte: "Yes.

It’s what so many people had been waiting to hear - - Mr. Gianforte’s version of the story.  The man he assaulted then gave in a much more direct fashion his version of what happened when he asked Gianforte a question.

"Mr. Gianforte’s response was to slam me to the floor and start punching me,” says Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.  “He injured my elbow, broke my glasses, and thrust me into a national spotlight I did not seek or desire.  Mr. Gianforte then lied and in a defamatory public statement in which he insisted his unprovoked physical attack was somehow my fault."

Mr. Gianforte faced six months in jail and $500 in fines.  But the county attorney recommended $585 in fines and fees and a deferred six-month sentence, meaning no jail time -- if Gianforte remained a law-abiding citizen.

“The things that happened on May 24th,” said the judge.  “Completely unacceptable."

The judge settled on 40 days of community service, 20 days of anger management, and a $300 fine.  No jail time. 

We were first to ask Gianforte a question after the sentencing.

"Mr. Gianforte,” asks reporter David Winter.  “You had said immediately following this that you were sorry and that this wasn't you, but it apparently was you, so do you think anger management was appropriate for you?  Do you think this sentence was appropriate for you?"

"Well,” said Gianforte. “I take full responsibility for my actions.  I didn't act in a way that was consistent with my behavior in the past.  That’s why I was pleased to be here and get this done so we can move forward."

We tried asking Mr. Gianforte why immediately following the assault he blamed Ben Jacobs for the altercation, but he cut short the impromptu press conference and wouldn't answer the question.

Along with his sentence, the county attorney stated that Gianforte paid Jacobs $4,600 in restitution for his injuries and broken glasses,  That’s in addition to the $50,000 Gianforte donated to a journalism organization to settle any civil litigation Jacobs might bring against him.

Gianforte’s attorney alluded to the fact that he would probably serve his sentence when congress takes its August break.

Gianforte, incidentally, addressed Jacobs during the hearing,  He again apologized to Jacobs and said he would like to sit and talk with him.  Which, incidentally is what Jacobs said he wanted -- to do an interview with Gianforte,

Perhaps he'll get a chance to answer that question he had asked back on May 24th, with presumably a different answer.

