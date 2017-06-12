'Weather Authority Alert:' Severe weather for Southern Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Weather Authority Alert:' Severe weather for Southern Montana

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

From Montana's News Leader--our weather team around the state has issued a "weather authority alert" as we look at severe weather coming to southern Montana. 

Our Weather Authority Dave Cochran says we’re expecting heavy rain with a chance of flooding starting later on Monday and continuing for a few days.

"A FLOOD WATCH will be going into effect later today," said Cochran. 

We will have LIVE complete coverage of our weather and its impacts throughout the day. 

Monday morning our Larry Rice issued the Weather Authority Alert saying there is a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail on top of the forecast of flash flooding. 

"the probability highest is in the southern half of Montana," said Rice. 

Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 65°/44°  Butte: 67°/40°  Kalispell: 79°/52°  Missoula: 77°/50°

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:05:50 GMT

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

  • Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:23:59 GMT

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Shakespeare in the Parks starts their 45th season in Bozeman

    Shakespeare in the Parks starts their 45th season in Bozeman

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:06:23 GMT

    Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season. 

    Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season. 

  • Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:16 GMT

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

  • Good Morning from Dave’s 1st Cup of Coffee Weather Center …

    Good Morning from Dave’s 1st Cup of Coffee Weather Center …

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 12:09:27 GMT
    Good Morning from somewhere on the road. I’m away on some family business this week, but wanted to send out 1st Cup of Coffee Weather because it looks like Montana's weather is going to get a bit nasty. We’re expecting heavy rain with a chance of flooding starting later today and continuing for a few days. A FLOOD WATCH will be going into effect later today. Tracy Smith will be in later today to keep an eye on the sky. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight l...
    Good Morning from somewhere on the road. I’m away on some family business this week, but wanted to send out 1st Cup of Coffee Weather because it looks like Montana's weather is going to get a bit nasty. We’re expecting heavy rain with a chance of flooding starting later today and continuing for a few days. A FLOOD WATCH will be going into effect later today. Tracy Smith will be in later today to keep an eye on the sky. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight l...

  • Gianforte court LIVE stream - Monday

    Gianforte court LIVE stream - Monday

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:01:39 GMT

    Greg Gianforte is to appear in court Monday, June 12 for his misdemeanor assault citation. 

    Greg Gianforte is to appear in court Monday, June 12 for his misdemeanor assault citation. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.