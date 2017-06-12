'Weather Authority Alert:' Severe weather for Southern Montana

From Montana's News Leader--our weather team around the state has issued a "weather authority alert" as we look at severe weather coming to southern Montana.

Our Weather Authority Dave Cochran says we’re expecting heavy rain with a chance of flooding starting later on Monday and continuing for a few days.

"A FLOOD WATCH will be going into effect later today," said Cochran.

We will have LIVE complete coverage of our weather and its impacts throughout the day.

Monday morning our Larry Rice issued the Weather Authority Alert saying there is a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail on top of the forecast of flash flooding.

"the probability highest is in the southern half of Montana," said Rice.

Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 65°/44° Butte: 67°/40° Kalispell: 79°/52° Missoula: 77°/50°