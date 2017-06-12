Good Morning from Dave’s 1st Cup of Coffee Weather Center …

Good Morning from somewhere on the road. I’m away on some family business this week, but wanted to send out 1st Cup of Coffee Weather because it looks like Montana's weather is going to get a bit nasty. We’re expecting heavy rain with a chance of flooding starting later today and continuing for a few days. A FLOOD WATCH will be going into effect later today. Tracy Smith will be in later today to keep an eye on the sky. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 65°/44° Butte: 67°/40° Kalispell: 79°/52° Missoula: 77°/50°