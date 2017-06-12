Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

A no trespassing sign has been put up at the at the public access point for Martin Gulch, Little Martin Gulch, and Black Mountain on Big Flat Rd, which is just west of Missoula.

The property was apparently sold to a woman from Illinois, blocking off the trail.

These trails have been a local favorite for horseback riding, mountain biking, hunting, hiking, running, dog waling, skiing, snowshoeing and many more outdoor activities.

No trespassing signs have started to arise as Plum Creek sold off the top of Sherman Gulch and Dry Gulch.

In addition to Martin, Little Martin Gulch, and Black Mountain access to Dry Gulch, Deep Creek, Dog Gulch, Cyr Gulch, Rock Creek, Albert Creek, Albert Mountain, Petty Mountain will be at risk.

The recreational shooting area has also been closed down.

The local residents are not happy because the areas to the north between Evaro Hill, Frenchtown, Huson, and on up to Squaw Peak are becoming more crowded as Missoula’s population quickly grows.

Martin Gulch's access continues to be legal under prescriptive easement as a longstanding public access point.