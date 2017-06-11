New resources for crime victims in Montana

Crime victims across Montana are being given an extra helping hand by law enforcement agencies.

Marsy’s Law seeks to protect the crime victims and give these victims the same equal rights as the accused and convicted.

In addition, this law gives the crime victims new resources such as new staff and more equipment.

Marsy’s Law is a national law that was brought into effect in Montana on November 8th, 2016.

More than 50,000 Montanans pledged their support to the law.

However, the Gallatin Country Attorney’s Office is asking for 179,000 dollars for three positions to deal with the extra demanded work.

Bozeman City Attorney, Greg Sullivan, says his office also needs more staff and better technology, so he is requesting an extra 150,000 dollars.

Missoula County Attorney, Kirsten Pabst says her office has added two victim witness coordinators and may need another.

The law will go into effect on July 1st, but between now and then Montana State Officials are working out the specifics.