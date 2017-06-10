Shakespeare in the Parks starts their 45th season in Bozeman

Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season. The crew will be traveling all over the Mountain West bringing free entertainment to the public.

Director Kevin Asselin said, “Shakespeare in the Parks for 45 years we’ve been bringing live professional theater to communities all across Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Washington.”

Five States, 17-Thousand Miles, 61 communities and 76 performances, Asselin said there is nothing quite like it, and it’s all free.

“The goal of bringing families and neighbors and communities together to share in the experience of Shakespeare’s performance and theater performance in general.”

Asselin searches across the country for talent to perform each year. Nate Cheeseman, From Chicago, was cast as Macbeth and is performing in his third Shakespeare in the Parks.

“It’s an experience like no other in the theater. A lot of times when you get hire as an actor you’re going to show up your going to do the show and leave. Here, you get to show up in a different town every day, build your stage then do the show on the stage that you just built," said Cheeseman.

Aila Peck, also from Chicago, was cast as Lady Macbeth. This is her first year participating in Shakespeare in the parks and she couldn’t be more excited.

Peck said, “My trajectory as an actor is bringing work to undeserved areas and this seemed like a perfect project for me. I’m really looking forward to the adventure.”

Performances of Macbeth by Shakespeare in the Parks will start running Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. Showtimes start at 8pm each night.