Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon decided to break with the custom of hanging a portrait of the president near the entrance of Town Hall. Instead, he replaced it with a portrait of Shoshone Tribe Chief Washakie, a prominent historical figure in Wyoming.

Muldoon tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2segcUV ) in a story published Saturday that he believes it sends the wrong message to honor Trump.

He compared it to a trusted investment firm displaying a portrait of Bernie Madoff, the financier behind a massive Ponzi scheme.

Teton County commissioner and local GOP chairman Paul Vogelheim says the mayor's action is disrespectful of the position of president.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Photo: Shealah Craighead / The White House