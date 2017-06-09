Opioid use in Montana, a drug people tend to underestimate

The Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever, asks a drug company to pull an opioid off of the market. Opana ER, produced by Endo Pharmaceuticals is a highly addictive and powerful opioid painkiller.

The FDA believes that the benefit of the drug does not outweigh the risk of abuse. This is not the first opioid to be abused here in the United States Captain Jim Veltkamp of the Bozeman Police weighed in on the ongoing issue.

“An opioid is just the broader name for a class of drugs the way they are chemically composed. Unfortunately that whole category of opioids can create a physiological addiction,” said Veltkamp.

Captain Veltkamp says that opioids are one of the most underestimated drugs. According to Montana DPHHS close to 26-thousand Montana adults reported using an opioid medication that was not prescribed to them.

Veltkamp said, “Because you get it from a doctor, you get t from a pharmacy, it seems a lot safer but the fact is because it's in the same category it can be abused just as badly.”

Veltkamp says that people will have varying effects from opioid use depending on how your body reacts metabolizes it.

“But people experience different type of euphoria or their bodies metabolize it differently so you end up with different impacts and different effects from what is substantially the same narcotic.”

Most opioid addictions start from a legitimate reason says Veltkamp. That’s why if your doctor prescribes you a prescription pain killer you need to be cautious in how you use it.

“My advice is to monitor your usage don't assume, because you got it for a legitimate need because your doctor gave it to you and you got it at a pharmacy that it's a drug that you can continue using indefinitely.”

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, in 2015, 122-thousand people had an addiction to some sort of prescription pain killer.