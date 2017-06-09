Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.

Lauren Alley with the park tells us that because of the heavy snow fall this past winter crews are moving a little slower than usual. In addition to the plowing that needs to be done road crews have to set up 430 guard rails lining Going to the Sun road.

Alley says, “You know typically it does open in June or July and we still have a little bit of work to do as you saw installing some of those guard rails and clearing the rock off the road."

Stan Stahr has been with the park for almost twenty years. After leaving Montana for a short time Stahr tells us the beauty of Montana brought him back.

Stahr explains, “You can't get away from it, you know it gets in your blood. It's a great beautiful place to work."

While Stahr doesn’t drive a snow plow anymore he tells us it’s an adrenaline rush being up there on the snow.

Stahr says, " A lot of both, a lot of scary if you don't have kind of some fear when you're working up here it's not good to be up here.”

While the visitor's center at Logan Pass is still covered in snow, avalanche expert Jake Hutchinson tells us the crews have a special technique to clear the visitor’s parking lot. The secret? They let nature do most of the hard work.

Hutchinson says, "Since the rotary can't throw the snow far enough what we do is we cut these strips in the sun heat up the pavement and then they'll cut another strip in and then blow it in. So as it melts we slowly get everything out of here."

Alley tells us if you're one of the first to come to Logan Pass when it opens to be prepared because the weather is a lot different than it is elsewhere in the park. Make sure to bring, hat gloves and boots to stay warm