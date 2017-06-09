Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

Posted: Updated:
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

Lauren Alley with the park tells us that because of the heavy snow fall this past winter crews are moving a little slower than usual.  In addition to the plowing that needs to be done road crews have to set up 430 guard rails lining Going to the Sun road. 

Alley says, “You know typically it does open in June or July and we still have a little bit of work to do as you saw installing some of those guard rails and clearing the rock off the road."

Stan Stahr has been with the park for almost twenty years.  After leaving Montana for a short time Stahr tells us the beauty of Montana brought him back.

Stahr explains, “You can't get away from it, you know it gets in your blood.  It's a great beautiful place to work."

While Stahr doesn’t drive a snow plow anymore he tells us it’s an adrenaline rush being up there on the snow.

Stahr says, " A lot of both, a lot of scary if you don't have kind of some fear when you're working up here it's not good to be up here.”

While the visitor's center at Logan Pass is still covered in snow, avalanche expert Jake Hutchinson tells us the crews have a special technique to clear the visitor’s parking lot.  The secret?  They let nature do most of the hard work.

Hutchinson says, "Since the rotary can't throw the snow far enough what we do is we cut these strips in the sun heat up the pavement and then they'll cut another strip in and then blow it in.  So as it melts we slowly get everything out of here."

Alley tells us if you're one of the first to come to Logan Pass when it opens to be prepared because the weather is a lot different than it is elsewhere in the park.  Make sure to bring, hat gloves and boots to stay warm

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:08:43 GMT

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:54:00 GMT

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.