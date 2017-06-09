APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
    
Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.
    
The Republican technology entrepreneur reached a civil settlement with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs over claims that Gianforte knocked Jacobs to the ground when the reporter asked him a question May 24.
    
As part of the settlement, Jacobs said he would not object to Gianforte entering a no contest plea, meaning Gianforte would concede to the charge without admitting guilt.
    
But Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press Friday that Gianforte will plead guilty.
    
Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon did not respond to messages seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:08:43 GMT

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:54:00 GMT

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.