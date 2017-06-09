GOP senator to Trump: Nonsense to spurn requests - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

GOP senator to Trump: Nonsense to spurn requests

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican senator tells President Donald Trump it's "nonsense" that the administration believes it can ignore requests for information from individual members of Congress, including Democrats.
    
Democrats have criticized the administration's interpretation of its obligations when it comes to answering queries from Congress.
    
Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley says Democrats they have a right to be upset.
    
In a letter to Trump released Friday, Grassley says the president is "being ill-served and ill-advised" on the topic of providing agency information to lawmakers.
    
Grassley says that unless Congress explicitly tells the executive branch to withhold information based on committee membership or leadership position, then there is no legal or constitutional basis for doing so.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:08:43 GMT

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

    WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.  

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

  • Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:54:00 GMT

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

    As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.