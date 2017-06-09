Safe and effective ways to prevent bug bites

As temperatures get warmer it means mosquitoes are coming.

For bugs that are aggravating your kids you can use bug spray, but be aware of the ingredients.

Many people are concerned about the possible drawbacks of common insect repellents, but experts says there really is no better option.

The Environment Working Group says there are three registered and approved repellent chemicals that offer a high level of protection and relatively safe. This includes Picaridin, DEET and oil of lemon eucalyptus.

EWG's top picks is DEET. The concentration of DEET in your bug spray should be between 10 and 30 percent. It's been safety-tested above the age of 2 months old.

Picaridin has lower risks than DEET, but a shorter protection time. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is the only botanical derived ingredient the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. EWG advises to not use oil of lemon eucalyptus on children younger than 3 years old.

No matter which insect repellent you are using, be careful of over exposure and rinse off before bed. Sunscreen should not be mixed with bug repellents. When you reapply sunscreen every two hours as advised, you overexpose yourself to repellent.