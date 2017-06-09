Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one

MISSOULA -

This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin. 

There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky.

The Environmental Working Group found more than 75 percent of tested sunscreens contained toxic chemicals that can increase your risk of cancer and other health issues. Some of those health issues include acting like estrogen, disrupting hormones, and causing allergic reactions and skin irritation.

There are two different types of sunscreens: mineral and non-mineral. Most mineral ones are non-toxic and include zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They are stable in sunlight and offer a good balance between protection from UV rays, although their SPF may not be as high as some sunscreens.

"You're going to hit a limit with natural products as it is anyways because a lot of times they're getting their SPF from chemicals they added into it and then those are getting into your bloodstream and absorbing those as well," says Dawn Costello.

Costello works for DAYSPA Body Basics, which makes sunscreen makes that are all natural.  She says a rule of thumb for picking out a sunscreen is knowing all the ingredients listed.

EWG requests you stay away from products that contain oxybenzone, a hormone disruptor, or retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A that may harm skin.

The best sunscreen is a hat and a shirt, but sun screens that are non-mineral or all natural are a good choice for children.

