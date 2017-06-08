Political analyst discusses the national attention for Gianforte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Political analyst discusses the national attention for Gianforte's case

BOZEMAN -

U.S. Congressman elect Greg Gianforte's legal team is requesting an appearance in Gallatin County court, 10 a.m. on Monday.

This is after Gianforte settled with the reporter he allegedly assaulted, earning a citation to appear in court.

Reporter Ben Jacobs agreed to not pursue charges after a public apology and $50,000 donation to the committee to protect journalists.

Now the question is will this court appearance affect Gianforte’s swearing in ceremony?

Lee Banville, our political analyst says unless it was a felony charge, which in this case it wasn't it, then this case really won’t affect Gianforte from being sworn, but it could affect him on how he is perceived in that next position.

"Pretty unprecedented for Montana to be the center of political tension it's not something that Greg Gianforte wished,” said Lee Banville, Political analyst.  “He is now one of the most known new members of Congress in the last five years."

Banville says a lot has happened in a day for this case in just a day.

"I think with what we've seen in the last 24 hours is really an effort by our congressmen elect to put as much as they can behind them so we can start talking about anything else,” said Banville.

But how people will perceive him after he is sworn in is another story.

"The question is how will people view him six months from now,” said Banville. “Are they going to still remember him as the guy who did this or they going to be looking at him at the job he's doing in Congress now."

In a Facebook and twitter poll today we asked what your thoughts on the case and so far we've seen a lot of different emotions and views.

One viewer wrote: "an agreement has been made and the price has been paid. Gianforte has learned a valuable lesson. I hope (in a non-presidential way) that Montanans have learned something too."

While another said: "lame, you want 'respect in Montana'.. You treat ppl with respect. "

But will this attention follow Gianforte to Washington D.C.?

"Well that stick?” said Banville. “I think it has a lot to do with what he does next.  Does he sit down and start getting to work or is there another incident? Does he not talk to anybody because he doesn't want to face any journalist or questions?  Overall, that could look bad. A lot will be decided on how he acts as congressman once he is sworn in."

Now we will be at Gianforte's court appearance Monday at 10 am and will put the latest information on this case online on our social media pages.

