Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later.

Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance.

“Our second backup, another direction another transmission got overloaded because the problems with the other two issues and so it was kind of a corky combination of things that lead to this big outage,” said Larcombe.

Kay Prentice has lived in Belgrade for 32 years.. She’s never seen an outage quite like this.

“No there have been a few sections of Belgrade out over the years, but not three cities,” Prentice said.

While Courtney Jones says it’s interesting to see people function without the use of power.

“Seeing everybody struggle with the power and having to go back to cash and checks it's kind of crazy.”

Larcombe also says he wants to thank everyone for their patience, it was greatly appreciated.