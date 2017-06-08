Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

Missoula is seeing record growth for the fourth consecutive year.

Since school is currently out of session for summer and the University of Montana is still struggling with enrollment many people wonder where the growth is coming from.

According to Mike Haynes from Missoula’s Development Services, Missoula is growing about 1.5% to 2% each year.

Haynes also said that even though we are seeing construction all around town, traffic is being monitored by the city to ensure that there is not an increase in car congestion.

Moreover, he added that even though there is physical growth, the city itself is not expanding.

Other notes Haynes touched on include that while the University is still a critical part of the economy here, Haynes emphasizes that it is the development in technology that allows businesses to function here that could not once before.

He says, “"I think the people are generally supportive of growth because they know there are only two kinds of cities. One that’s a city that's desirable and people want to move to and the cities that are just stagnating so we have a lot of policies in place to control that growth."

Consequently, Missoula’s growth and development seem to be having positive influences on its economy, technology, and resources.